Home Appliances Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 5.59% From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

Global Home Appliances Market study offering the latest findings:

This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global home appliances market size is projected to grow from USD 720.59 billion in 2023 to USD 1,055.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Home Appliances Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Electrolux AB, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Godrej Group, Haier Inc., Hitachi, Hoover Candy Group, IFB Home Appliances, IRobot, Kent, Koninklijke Philips N.V, LG Electronics, Midea Group, Orient Electric, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Videocon Industries Limited, Voltas Ltd, Whirlpool Corporation and others.

Recent Developments:

August 29, 2023 – Global appliance company Electrolux Group – under its premium brand AEG – is showcasing, for the first time, its most energy-efficient models at IFA 2023: the AEG EcoLine. AEG EcoLine is a dedicated selection, presented in-store and online, of the company is most energy efficient appliances covering all major product categories and aimed at helping consumers to reduce climate impact while providing high-quality performance.

January 30, 2024 – LG Electronics has been named the 2023 Most Electronics Supporting Partner in Gaming in Nigeria by Gameitnaija.

Home Appliances Market Segmentation:

Home Appliances Market by Product Type

Refrigerators

Washing machines

Air conditioners and heaters

Microwave and ovens

Vacuum cleaners

Home Appliances Market by Distribution Channel

Multi-Brand Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Other

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

North America is largely driven by huge imports of various appliances, such refrigerators and washing machines in the United States and Canada, which sustain the consumption rate of this equipment. It is the world's largest regional economy and is expected to be an important region in the global economy for the near future, mostly for the development of new technology. Consumers' strong buying power, increased adoption of smart devices, and considerable consumer demand for linked home appliances will drive IoT-based appliance consumption in the area.

Asia-Pacific had the highest revenue share in 2021, topping 35.0%, owing to rising demand for jet spray washing machines in emerging markets such as India and China. People in nations such as China, Japan, and India have a high consumption value for home appliances, resulting in increased income from tiny domestic appliances in the area. According to the China Household Electrical Appliances Association, domestic retail sales of home appliances in China exceeded USD 62,280.0 million in the first half of 2019. Furthermore, the region's growing middle-class population, paired with rising kitchen appliance penetration, is likely to boost market expansion. A surge in major and minor home appliance use in Japan is expected to drive market growth.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

