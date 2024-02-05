Brazil’S Biomethane Surge And Why It Matters

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Renata Isfer, Abiogás leader, predicts a 600% increase in Brazil's biomethane output by 2029, targeting 7 million cubic meters daily.



From 20 plants today, Brazil aims to boost this number to 90. The key sources? Sanitation waste and sugarcane bagasse.



Biomethane, derived from organic waste, offers a renewable, low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels, enhancing sustainability.



In a local media talk, Isfer hinted at a potential leap to 30 million cubic meters with the proper policy support.



This growth isn't just numbers; it's about sustainability and reducing greenhouse gases.



Biometane could soon cover 10% of Brazil's gas demand, offering a greener alternative to imports.



Isfer sees this as a smarter use of wast , potentially outdoing natural gas from Brazil's own reserves.







High costs pose challenges, but Isfer believes in environmental and scale benefits. She suggests mixing biometane into the gas market to boost demand.



She also proposes benefits for biogas plants in energy auctions, supporting Brazil's shift to greener energy.



This expansion marks a significant stride in environmental care and self-sufficiency.

Background

Brazil's leap in biomethane production positions it as a leader in the global shift toward renewable energy.



This growth, driven by the innovative use of sanitation waste and sugarcane bagasse, distinguishes Brazil in the biomethane sector.



While countries like Germany and the US focus on agricultural waste, Brazil's strategy leverages its abundant bagasse.



This approach, combined with efforts to reduce infrastructure costs and advocate for supportive policies, sets Brazil apart.



Brazil's rapid expansion, supported by government incentives and a commitment to sustainability, showcases its potential to become a global model in sustainable energy.



As the world moves towards renewable sources, Brazil's strategic advancements in biomethane production highlight its role as a key player in promoting sustainability and energy independence.

