Will Ensure Safety Of Gyanvapi Mosque Till ‘Last Breath’: AIM

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi (UP), Feb 5 (IANS) The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM), the panel that manages the Gyanvapi mosque, has stated its commitment to continue efforts“until the last breath” for the safety and preservation of the mosque.

The AIM has expressed "severe disappointment" with the Varanasi district judge's decision to allow puja in the basement of the Gyanvapi mosque.

On January 31, the Varanasi district judge's court granted permission for the worship of deities inside the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque by priests appointed by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

Following the court's verdict, the district administration ensured prompt compliance with the order on the same day.

In a letter addressed to the Muslim community, AIM secretary and Mufti-e-Banaras, Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, said,“We assure you that we will continue our efforts until our last breath for the safety and conservation of the Gyanvapi mosque.”

Criticising the district judge's decision, the AIM secretary said,“On the basis of the permission given by the district judge for worship in the southern basement of Gyanvapi, the district administration not only placed idols in it overnight but also involved the deployed CRPF, in whose functioning everyone had faith, in this conspiracy.”

He added,“This one-sided action has hurt the sentiments of all of us, and we condemn this decision.”

--IANS

amita/arm