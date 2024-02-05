Hair Care Market Size, Trends, Industry Outlook, Growth & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Hair Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including hair care market outlook , size, share, trends, and growth opportunities. The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global hair care market size reached

US$ 86.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 124.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 4% during 2024-2032 .

Hair Care Market Overview:

Hair care products encompass a wide array of formulations designed to cleanse, condition, treat, and style hair. These products range from shampoos and conditioners to serums, oils, and hair sprays. Characteristically, these formulations are made from a combination of active ingredients, including but not limited to vitamins, minerals, and natural extracts, aimed at addressing specific hair concerns such as dandruff, hair loss, or dryness. In terms of working mechanism, these products interact with the hair's natural chemistry to either augment or rectify its condition. Advantages of using specialized hair care products include improved texture, reduced breakage, scalp health, and enhanced appearance, offering consumers an effective way to maintain or improve the state of their hair.

Hair Care Market Demand and Growth:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating consumer awareness about scalp health and hair aesthetics. In line with this, the growing trend toward personalized care regimens is encouraging manufacturers to diversify their product offerings, thus providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, advancements in hair care technology are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

In addition to this, an increasing number of hair care startups, offering innovative solutions like custom shampoos and conditioners, is boosting consumer interest. Apart from this, initiatives by governments to standardize cosmetic formulations are propelling market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include a growing emphasis on grooming among male consumers, a sustained interest in hair color and styling products, the adoption of ethical and cruelty-free practices by manufacturers, and the proliferation of smart hair care gadgets like hair analysis devices.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



KAO Group

L'Oréal USA, Inc.

The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

Unilever PLC Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers Others

Breakup by Product Type:



Shampoo

Hair Color

Conditioner

Hair Styling Products Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

