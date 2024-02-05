Stevia Market 2024, Global Size, Industry Share, Trends, Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled

“Stevia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,”

offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

stevia market trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global stevia market size reached

US$ 763.0 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 1,438.3 Million by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 7.1% during 2024-2032 .

Stevia Market Overview:

Stevia is a natural, calorie-free sweetener derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant. It is renowned for its intensely sweet taste without sugar's calories or glycemic impact, making it a popular sugar substitute. Its sweetness primarily comes from compounds called steviol glycosides, notably stevioside and rebaudioside A. This natural sweetener has gained significant attention as a sugar alternative in various food and beverage products, particularly in response to the rising demand for healthier, low-calorie options. Its potential to help manage blood sugar levels and reduce calorie intake has positioned it as a key player in the sweetener industry and a choice for health-conscious consumers.

Global Stevia Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing awareness of health issues like obesity and diabetes. In line with this, the product offers a sugar-like taste without the associated calories, making it an attractive option for individuals looking to reduce sugar consumption. Furthermore, the product aligns with the clean label movement, catalyzing its sales. Apart from this, the beverage sector, including soft drinks and flavored waters, incorporates stevia as a sugar substitute to meet consumer demands for healthier options.

Moreover, the product usage has expanded into various food products like desserts, snacks, and condiments, propelling the market. The escalating global regulatory approvals for steviol glycosides drive market growth, ensuring its safety and acceptance. Besides, the increasing consumer awareness and rising health concerns in emerging economies contribute to market expansion. Ongoing research and innovation efforts are creating new stevia-based formulations and applications, bolstering the market. Additionally, the policies aimed at reducing sugar consumption, such as sugar taxes, incentivize using stevia as an alternative sweetener, strengthening the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

GLG Life Tech Corporation

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.

Hunan NutraMax Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Pyure Brands LLC

Sunwin Stevia International Inc

Tate & Lyle PLC

The Real Stevia Company AB

Wisdom Natural Brands Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Extract Type:



Powder

Liquid Leaf

Breakup by End Use:



Beverages

Food Products

Table Top Sweeteners

Pharmaceuticals Others

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with detailed profiles of major players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

