Global Seeds Market Size 2024, Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast By 2032

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the seeds market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global seeds market size reached US$ 45.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 52.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 1.6% during 2024-2032 .

Seeds Market Overview:

Seeds are fundamental to agriculture as they are the primary source for crop production. They are embryonic plants enclosed in a protective outer covering, capable of developing into a mature plant under appropriate conditions. The characteristics of seeds vary widely depending on the plant species, including size, shape, color, and durability. The working mechanism of a seed begins with germination, where under suitable environmental conditions, it sprouts and develops into a new plant.

This process is vital for the propagation of plant species and the continuation of agricultural cycles. Seeds are specifically engineered for various properties like resistance to pests, diseases, and environmental stress, enhancing crop yields and reliability. The advantages of using quality seeds are manifold, including higher crop productivity, uniformity, and better adaptability to different soils and climates. The global seeds market encompasses a wide range of products, from genetically modified organisms (GMO) seeds to organic and heirloom seeds, each catering to different needs and regulations in agriculture.

Seeds Market Trends Analysis:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing global population and the subsequent demand for food production. Alongside this, technological advancements in seed genetics and biotechnology are enhancing crop yields and resistance to diseases, thereby stimulating market growth. Moreover, the rising awareness of the benefits of using certified seeds for agricultural practices is acting as a key growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the growing demand for biofuels and the use of certain crops for their production is further propelling the market. Alongside, the escalating need for sustainable agriculture practices in the face of climate change is fostering the adoption of high-quality seeds. Furthermore, government initiatives across various countries, promoting agricultural development through subsidies and incentives for seed production, are positively impacting the market. The increasing trend towards organic farming and the demand for non-GMO seeds is also contributing significantly to the market growth.

Also, the rapid expansion of agro-based industries and the rising commercial use of crops such as corn and soybean are influencing the market positively. The market is further buoyed by the growing investments in agricultural research and development, leading to the introduction of new and improved seed varieties. Apart from this, the increasing use of seeds with advanced traits for better productivity in less arable land areas along with the rising awareness among farmers about the advantages of crop rotation and soil health involving the strategic use of different seed types is fueling the market.

Top Seeds Companies Worldwide

:



Bayer Crop Science AG

Corteva

Syngenta AG

BASF

Limagrain

KWS SAAT SE

Sakata Seed Corporation

AgReliant Genetics, LLC

DLF Seeds A/S Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co., Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type:



Conventional Genetically Modified

By Seed Type:



Oil seeds



Soybean



Sunflower



Cotton

Canola/Rapeseed

Cereals & Grains



Corn



Wheat



Rice

Sorghum

Fruits & Vegetables



Tomatoes



Melons



Brassica



Pepper



Lettuce



Onion

Carrot

Burpee & Park

Other seeds



Alfalfa



Clovers and Other Forage



Flower Seed Turf Grasses

By Trait:



Herbicide-Tolerant

Insecticide-Resistant Other Stacked Traits

By Availability:



Commercial Seeds Saved Seeds

By Seed Treatment:



Treated Untreated

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

