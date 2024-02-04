Digital Asset Management System Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 17.57 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Asset Management System Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Digital Asset Management System Market Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

Global Digital Asset Management System Market study offering the latest findings of our top researchers:

This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report cites global certainties and assurances along with downstream and upstream analysis of key players. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global digital asset management (DAM) systems market is anticipated to grow from USD 5.93 Billion in 2023 to USD 18.43 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.58% during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Digital Asset Management System Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Adobe Inc., OpenText Corporation, Cognizant, Aprimo, Bynder, Widen, MediaValet Inc., IBM Corporation, Northplains, Nuxeo, Webdam, Extensis, Qbank DAM, IntelligenceBank, Brandfolder, DigiZuite, Image Relay, Third Light, MerlinOne Inc., Adgistics and others.

Recent Developments:

October 10, 2023 – Adobe MAX – the world's largest creativity conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) unveiled Adobe Firefly Image 2 Model, Adobe Firefly Vector Model and Adobe Firefly Design Model, the next major release in its family of creative generative AI models. Firefly Image 2 is the next generation of generative AI for imaging that brings a new level of creative control and quality to users.

January 17, 2024 – IBM (NYSE: IBM) Consulting is rolling out IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform designed to support IBM consultants in delivering consistency, repeatability and speed for our clients. It includes a portfolio of proprietary methods, assets and Assistants that leverage technology from IBM and strategic partners. When using aspects of IBM Consulting Advantage in an application design, development and testing client pilot, early adopter teams saw productivity improvements of up to 50%.

What`s New for 2024?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Digital Asset Management System Market Segmentation:

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market by Business Function

Information Technology

Human Resources

Sales & Marketing

Others

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market by Deployment Mode

Standalone

Integrated

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market by End User

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail and Ecommerce

Media & Entertainment

Others

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

Over the course of the forecast period, the North American market is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate in terms of revenue. Growing use of cloud-based DAM solutions in this area is anticipated to propel market revenue expansion. Cloud-based DAM systems provide several advantages over traditional on premise ones, including scalability, flexibility, and accessibility. With cloud-based DAM, businesses can store and manage their digital assets in a secure, central location that is accessible at any time and from any location. This makes it easier for teams to collaborate and share resources, wherever they are or what device they are using. Additionally, organizations may simply expand their storage capacity as their digital asset library grows, thanks to the easier scalability of cloud-based DAM solutions. This can help companies steer clear of high upfront expenses of conventional on premise systems, which need substantial infrastructure and hardware investments. In addition, cloud-based DAM solutions offer a variety of customization possibilities to match the unique requirements of various industries and organizations. In addition, they provide cutting-edge technologies such as AI and machine learning capabilities that can assist firms in automating several processes related to maintaining digital assets, such as tagging and categorizing.

Chapter Outline of Digital Asset Management System Market:

- Digital Asset Management System Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- Digital Asset Management System Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- Digital Asset Management System Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- Digital Asset Management System Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- Digital Asset Management System Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- Digital Asset Management System Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- Digital Asset Management System Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Digital Asset Management System Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the Digital Asset Management System Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the Digital Asset Management System Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

