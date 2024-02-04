Mexico's Estadio Azteca To Host Opening Match Of 2026 World Cup

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 12:34 AM
Mexico City's Estadio Azteca will host the opening match of the 2026 World Cup on June 11, Gianni Infantino, president of world soccer's governing body Fifa, said on Sunday.
Mexico staged the World Cup in 1970 and 1986, with the finals of both editions held at Estadio Azteca.
Argentina striker Diego Maradona also scored the famous "Hand of God" goal and the "Goal of the Century" against England at the venue.
ALSO READ:
Messi, Beckham booed after superstar sits out Hong Kong friendly
MENAFN04022024000049011007ID1107808918
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.