UAE Weather: Fair In General And Partly Cloudy On Monday

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 7:20 AM

On Monday morning, residents in the UAE will be greeted by fair weather in general. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be partly cloudy at times.

Wind will be light to moderate and fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea, which will cause some blowing dust. The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.

The country will see an extension of a surface low pressure system from the East and a surface high pressure system from the West, accompanied with an extension of a weak upper air low-pressure system.

Temperatures could be as high as 25oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23oC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

On Sunday, the country's northernmost point brought along a winter surprise and temperature dipped to 3.4°C in Jebel Jais Mountain at 02:30 UAE Local time. An unexpected dip in the mercury will give residents in Ras Al Khaimah a taste of winter chill in the desert.

