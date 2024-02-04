Vision International Supply Chain Management Services Extended Application Scenarios Of Marketing Function To Cinema

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2024 - Vision International Holdings Limited (" Vision International " and its subsidiaries, together, the " Group ", stock code: 8107) is pleased to announce that the Group has entered into a framework cooperation agreement (the " Framework Cooperation Agreement ") with Kunming Shanghai Film Dian Mian Cinema Management Co., Ltd.* (昆明上影滇緬影城管理有限公司, the " Kunming Shanghai Film ") and Guiyang Hai Shang Cinema Management Co., Ltd. *(貴陽海上影院管理有限公司, the " Guiyang Hai Shang Cinema "), pursuant to which the Group will provide marketing solution to Kunming Shanghai Film and Guiyang Hai Shang Cinema by leveraging its supply chain management solution, for the purpose of products promotion with the cooperating cinemas, providing a solution for peripheral products promotion and movie promotion events in Kunming Shanghai Film and Guiyang Hai Shang Cinema.



Kunming Shanghai Film and Guiyang Hai Shang Cinema are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Shanghai Film Co., Ltd. ("SFC", stock code: 601595), which is listed on the A-share market in Shanghai. The main businesses of SFC include film distribution and screening, copyright operation and sales, theater chain and cinema operation, as well as investment, development, and operation of cinemas and cultural facilities, and others. Kunming Shanghai Film operates Kunming Xicheng (昆明西城) IMAX branch of SFC Cinema City in Kunming, Yunnan Province. Guiyang Hai Shang Cinema operates Yunshangfangzhou (雲上方舟) branch of SFC Cinema City in Guiyang City, Guizhou Province.



Vision International has been involved in supply chain management for many years, mainly serving the apparel industry. Through entering into the Patent Service Agreement with the Service Provider, the Group has been granted the rights to utilize the related patents. The new anti-counterfeit, traceability and marketing functions have enhanced the competitiveness of the Group's SCM services, and has been successfully expanded to other industries, including food products.



Mr. Cheuk Ka Chun Kevin, Chief Executive Officer of Vision International, said, "The Group's supply chain management services have successfully extended its marketing function. Through previously authorized patents, the Group's supply chain management services have expanded to a wider range of application scenarios. In the future, we will continue to broaden the revenue stream of the Group create more value for our investors."



Vision International Holdings Limited Vision International Holdings Limited is a well-established apparel supply chain management ("SCM") services provider based in Hong Kong. The Group has developed a vertically integrated business model with services ranging across market trend analysis, product design and development, sourcing of suppliers, production management, logistics services and quality control. Through engaging us for apparel SCM services, our customers are able to focus their resources on their retail businesses and respond quickly to the fast-evolving changes of the fashion industry. In order to enhance the Group's competitiveness in the market, the Group had advanced its supply chain management service to include anti-counterfeit tracing technology and brand protection for its apparel and other products.



