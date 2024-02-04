Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain Bags 3 Awards For 'Pashto', Shankar Mahadevan's 'This Moment' Wins. Check List Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "During the premiere ceremony of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, Zakir Hussain secured the Best Global Music Performance Grammy for his contribution to“Pashto” alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia, Hussain's impressive track record now boasts three GRAMMY wins, while Rakesh Chaurasia, a virtuoso flute player celebrated his achievement with a total of two Grammy victories to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote, \"Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs.\"In a post on X, Ricky Kej, an Indian musical composer hailed Indian artists' winning and said that this is a great year for India at the Grammys.“Ustad Zakhir Hussain, the living legend creates history by winning 3 Grammys in one night!!! Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2!! .. and I am blessed to witness it,” he wrote Mahadevan from Shakti clinched the award for Best Global Music Album at the Grammys, recognizing the album“This Moment.”Kej wrote in a post,“SHAKTI wins a GRAMMY! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!”The artists mentioned were nominated in the Grammy Awards alongside others such as Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards for 2024 took place in Los Angeles.'This Moment,' the album in contention, features eight songs crafted by a talented ensemble including John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).Also Read: Grammy Awards: 'Abundance in Millets' featuring PM Modi nominated for Best Global Music Performance; listen hereMoreover, Dua Lipa kicked off the show with a dynamic medley, featuring a preview of her upcoming single“Training Season,” followed by her latest release,“Houdini,” and concluding with her popular disco-pop track“Dance the Night” from the hit“Barbie.”The star-studded lineup also included captivating performances by Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, and a historic debut Grammys performance by Joni Mitchell Bridgers took an early lead at the Grammys, securing four trophies before the main telecast. Alongside her boygenius bandmates, Bridgers brought infectious energy to the Premiere Ceremony Mike won three awards in quick succession Sunday night, but somehow ended up in police custody before the main Grammys ceremony began. There was no immediate word why he was detained Read: Grammy Awards introduces 3 new categories to recognise African Music, pop dance, and alternative jazzThe rapper won his first first Grammy in 21 years, for best best rap performance went to Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane for“Scientists & Engineers.” Soon afterward, they won for“best rap song.” Killer Mike also took home best rap album for“Michael,” cheering,“It is a sweep! It is a sweep!”(With inputs from agencies)
