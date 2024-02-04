Watch | Drone Footage Of Jammu-Kashmir's Gulmarg Covered In Thick Blanket Of Snow, Temperature Dips -9 Degrees Celsius

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Several parts of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, on Monday received fresh snowfall, lowering the temperature to -9 degrees Celsius districts are blanketed with several feet of snow in the Kashmir Valley at present, affecting flights and traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a drone video of Gulmarg has perfectly captured the beauty of the winter wonderland of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir:Due to a drastic change in the weather conditions, a landslide struck the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Kishtwari Patheri near the Sher Bibi area stretch of the highway also recorded massive snowfall, while the rest of the 270-km highway was lashed by rain predicts heavy snowfall in 3 states; avalanche warning in Kashmir hillsChopper service to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district also remained suspended due to inclement weather Bhairo Ghati area of the shrine along with nearby areas witnessed fresh snowfall while the plains, including Katra town, recorded 2.4 mm of rainfall to a MeT department forecast, the weather is expected to improve in Kashmir from Tuesday onwards in Himachal Pradesh:Several districts in Himachal Pradesh also recorded a decent amount of snowfall in the past 24 hours. Kalpa in Kinnaur received 5.6 mm of snow followed by Bharmaur 5 cm, Gondla 4.2 cm, Keylong 3 cm, Khadrala and Kufri 2 cm each, Kukumseri 1.6 cm and Sangla and Pooh 1 cm each.
Jogindernagar received 13 mm of rain followed by Slapper 12.5 mm, Rohru 10 mm, and Gohar 9 mm while Sarahan, Sujanpur Tira, Berthin, Nainadevi, Palampur, Seobagh, Shimla, Sundernagar, Dharamshala, Una, Solan received 5 to 7 mm of rains Pradesh weather: Snowfall blocks roads, disrupts water and power supplyState capital Shimla which remained engulfed in thick fog and received 24 mm rain, recorded a high of five degrees, 6.2 degrees below normal on Sunday in Uttarakhand:Biting cold gripped Uttarakhand after fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of the state and rain in the lower areas on Sunday.
ttarakhand to get colder due to snowfall, rainBadrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund, Auli, Dehradun's Chakrata Chaurangikhal, and Nachiketa Tal in Uttarkashi district received snowfall.
