97.5 Per Cent Of ₹2,000 Notes Already Returned: RBI Data

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19 last year. The status of withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes is published by the banking regulator from time to time.

The last announcement in this regard was done on January 1, 2024 when it was revealed that 97.38 percent of ₹2,000 notes in circulation had been returned facility for deposit and / or exchange of the ₹2,000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country up to Oct 07, 2023 facility for exchange of the ₹2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank (RBI Issue Offices) since May 19, 2023.

From October 09, 2023, RBI Issue Offices are also accepting ₹2000 banknotes from individuals / entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public from within the country are sending ₹2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office in the country, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts total value of ₹2000 banknotes in circulation, which was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to ₹8,897 crore at the close of business on January 31, 2024.

Thus, 97.50 per cent of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned ₹2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender against fraudsThe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reiterated its warning, urging people to maintain caution to avoid becoming victims of frauds disguised as KYC (Know Your Customer) updates caution follows a similar advisory in September 2021, highlighting concerns over frauds related to KYC updates.

“In the wake of continuing incidents/reports of customers falling prey to frauds being perpetrated in the name of KYC updation, RBI once again urges the members of public to exercise caution and due care to prevent loss and safeguard themselves from such malicious practices,” the central bank said.

