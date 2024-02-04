Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan's 'Shakti' Gets Best Global Music Album Award [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Grammy Awards 2024: India celebrates a momentous victory as Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's band Shakti clinches the prestigious Best Global Music Album award for their outstanding work, 'This Moment'. The ensemble, which also features guitarist John McLaughlin, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, triumphed at the Grammys, marking a significant achievement for Indian music on the global stage.

Renowned Indian music composer and Grammy winner Ricky Kej extended his heartfelt congratulations to the talented group. Kej shared an acceptance speech video on his official X account, expressing his excitement for the win. In his post, Kej emphasized the brilliance of the four Indian musicians-Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Ustad Zakhir Hussain-while celebrating India's success at the Grammys.

Shankar Mahadevan, during the acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to his fellow bandmates, family, friends, and the entire nation. Notably, he dedicated the award to his wife, acknowledging her unwavering support. "Thank you, boys, and thank you, God, family, friends, and India. We are proud of you, India. Last but not least, I'd like to dedicate this award to my wife, whom every note of my music is dedicated to," said Mahadevan, adding a personal touch to the moment.

In a parallel triumph at the Grammys, Ustad Zakhir Hussain secured a second Grammy, this time alongside virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. The accomplishment underscores the exceptional talent and contribution of Indian artists on the global music scene.

