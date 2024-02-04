Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Budget 2024: Approval For Thiruvananthapuram Metro Project To Be Received Soon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:21 am: Kerala Budget 2024: The government plans to foster new-age investments, startups.

9:16 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Central approval for the Thiruvananthapuram metro project will be received soon.

9:16 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Starting in May 2024, Vizhinjam Port will serve as Kerala's development gateway.

9:15 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Land pooling scheme to be improved.

Kerala will progress despite Centre's discrimination, says Balagopal. Kerala ahead in many indicators like HDI and SDG. However, we are behind in terms of economics.

9:14 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Finance Minister to give Rs 500 crore to Cochin Shipyard. National coastal and Mountain Highways are under construction

9:12 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Vizhinjam to be special hub; says Finance Minister KN Balagopal

9:10 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: In the next 3 years, Kerala will witness development of Rs 3 lakh crore

9: 10 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: Vizhinjam International seaport to be opened in May

9:09 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: Kerala to be medical hub, says KN Balagopal

9:08 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: Capital investment has started in the field of education. Capital subsidies and interest subsidies will be implemented for new-generation industries in Kerala.

9:06 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: Rs 3 lakh crore of investment will be brought in over the three years

9:00 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: Finance Minister KN Balagopal presents the budget



8:40 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: Finance Minister KN Balagopal left his official residence for the assembly to present the budget.

8:16 am: Over 20 students injured in bus-truck collision in Perumbavoor

In a major accident, as many as 30 students were injured after the tour bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Perumbavoor in the wee hours of Monday (Feb 05). The accident took place at 2.15 am near Perumbavoor signal junction. There were 38 students on the bus.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UDF meeting to be held today in Thiruvananthapuram

An important meeting of the UDF for seat-sharing discussions will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. Kerala Congress in the third seat of the league. Joseph's Kottayam seat demand may also be decided today. The UDF meeting will also be preceded by a bilateral discussion with the League

Finance Minister KN Balagopal to present state budget today

The Finance Minister, KN Balagopal will present the state budget for the year 2-24-25 today. This is the third complete budget of the Pinarayi government. The indication is that there will be steps to promote private investments

