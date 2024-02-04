Indian Culture-Inspired Eternal Tree Books Launches In India, Focusing On Diversity & Mindfulness In Kids' Literature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indian culture-inspired Eternal Tree Books launches in India, focusing on diversity and mindfulness in children's literature.

- Priya KumariMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eternal Tree Books, a renowned children's book publisher based in the United States, is proud to announce its launch in India. This marks a significant milestone in Eternal Tree Books' global expansion. Its books, inspired by Indian culture and heritage, are designed to connect young readers globally with the richness of Indian traditions and stories. The company is committed to diversity and inclusion in literature.Eternal Tree Books was established by Priya Kumari, a chartered and certified public accountant turned children's author and mother of two. Addressing a gap she observed in American children's literature, she aimed to provide her children, and others like them, with books that represent Asian cultures authentically and promote inner peace and mindfulness.“Our books are more than just stories; they are bridges connecting young minds to the profound wisdom of Indian culture," says Priya Kumari. "Bringing these stories to India feels like completing a circle, returning these narratives to their cultural roots."Eternal Tree Books launched three titles in India.Leaf Talks Peace: Buddha's Message of Harmony is the first picture book endorsed by His Holiness The Dalai Lama by writing a foreword. He called it "a beautifully illustrated book that teaches children the importance of living in harmony with nature and with all forms of life."My Festival Series include two books, My Diwali: Lights of Virtue and My Holi: Colours of Cheer . Legendary Indian actress Hema Malini wrote a review for My Holi, describing it as“a beautiful, educational and fun-filled children's book about Holi. Besides showing Holi's connection to Mother Nature and social peace, the authors have even depicted the science behind Holi rituals in a very interesting and unique way to educate children about how Holi brings well-being to humans.” The book is also the finalist in the Best Book Award by American Book Fest. My Diwali has been praised by the Foreword magazine, Prof Ved Nanda ji and the Hindu American Foundation. Prominent personalities like the New York Times bestselling author Sharon Salzberg, actor Anupam Kher, poet Arundhati Subramaniam have praised their other titles.Eternal Tree Books and Priya Kumari have been featured on platforms like News 12, TV Asia, ITV Gold, New York Weekly, Telegraph, International Business Times, showcasing the publishing house's growing influence on diverse representation in publishing.The books are now available across India in major bookstores and online platforms, making it easier for Indian families and educators to access these books.For media inquiries, interviews, and book acquisition, please contact:

