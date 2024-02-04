Six Of A Family Killed In Road Mishap In UP, Two Kids Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Feb 5 (IANS) Six persons of a family died in an accident that took place near Jagannathpur village on Sandalpur road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in the early hours of Monday.

Two children were injured and have been admitted to the hospital.

The family was returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place.

According to reports, the driver apparently lost control and the car overturned in a drain.

The police reached the spot and started investigation after sending the bodies for post-mortem.

According to the information, a Swift Dezire car overturned in an uncontrolled drain near the Jagannathpur village on Sandalpur road of Sikandra in Kanpur Dehat at around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Six people in the car died, while two children trapped in the car were rescued safely.

Superintendent of Police B.B.G.T.S. Murthy said the family was returning from Phulgaon in Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) after attending the 'Tilak' ceremony when the mishap took place.

