MD Sadman Shovik Makes Waves On Shazam's Annual Bangladesh Chart, Securing 9Th Spot

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dhaka, Bangladesh - MD Sadman Shovik, a rising star in the music industry, has recently made headlines by securing the 9th spot on Shazam's Annual Bangladesh Chart. This achievement is a testament to Shovik's talent and hard work, as well as his growing popularity among music lovers in his home country.



Shazam, a popular music recognition app, releases an annual chart for each country, showcasing the most searched and played songs by its users. This year, MD Sadman Shovik's hit single "Lost in You" has caught the attention of listeners and landed him a spot on the prestigious list. The song, which was released earlier this year, has been praised for its catchy tune and heartfelt lyrics.



Shovik's success on Shazam's Annual Bangladesh Chart is a significant milestone in his career. The young artist has been making waves in the music industry since his debut in 2018 and has been steadily gaining a loyal fan base. His unique blend of pop and R&B has earned him critical acclaim and has set him apart from other artists in the industry.



When asked about his reaction to securing the 9th spot on Shazam's chart, MD Sadman Shovik expressed his gratitude and excitement. "I am beyond grateful for the love and support from my fans. This achievement would not have been possible without them. I am humbled and motivated to continue creating music that resonates with my listeners," he said.



With this latest achievement, MD Sadman Shovik has solidified his position as one of the most promising artists in Bangladesh. His success on Shazam's Annual Bangladesh Chart is a testament to his talent and dedication, and it is only a matter of time before he reaches even greater heights in his career. Fans can expect more exciting music from Shovik in the future as he continues to make his mark in the music industry.

Company :-News Time 24

User :- News Time 67

Email :...

Phone :-01700000675

Mobile:- 01887184294