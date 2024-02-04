Cardinal Apologizes For“Stupid” Disappearance

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

"I want to offer you my apologies and ask for your forgiveness for the displeasure I caused you in recent days," said Spanish Cardinal José Luis Lacunza, this Sunday at the mass he officiated in David, province of Chiriquí.

"I don't deserve the tears, but I appreciate them, it was a stupid thing that I didn't do when I was 15 years old and I did them now when I'm going to turn 80, the older I am the more stupid," he said.

The cardinal disappeared for 48 hours and was located in Boquete. He was located by a motorized group Linces, which was carrying out operations to find the location of the ecclesiastic, who was found walking and his car was near the Caldera River, supposedly without fuel.

Late on Wednesday night, representatives of the Catholic Church reported the strange disappearance of the Cardinal to the Public Ministry and the Police.



