Singapore's Largest Aesthetics Clinic, V Aesthetics Has Opened Its First Location In Mid Valley City, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

V Aesthetics & Laser Centre Malaysia

Having opened 16 clinics, serving more than 60,000 customers and performed over 500,000 Pico Laser procedures in Singapore since their founding in 2020, the decision to establish a presence in Malaysia aligns seamlessly with V Aesthetics' vision of inclusive and advanced evidence-based skincare solutions.



The V Aesthetics Laser Centre is located in the Mid Valley City neighbourhood, serving customers in Kuala Lumpur and the greater Klang Valley area. This expansion not only marks a milestone for V Aesthetics but presents an exciting development for the aesthetic beauty landscape in Malaysia.



Bridging the Gap in the Malaysia Aesthetics Market



In 2024, one of the fastest-growing demands in the Malaysian aesthetics market was for Pico Laser treatments. Pico Lasers are known for their versatility in tackling various skin issues, from pigmentation to texture concerns. However, high costs, ranging from MYR600 to MYR2,000+ per session, have resulted in a significant barrier for customers seeking such services.



V Aesthetics Malaysia aims to offer Pico Laser services at a more affordable price of MYR88 (nett), making them accessible to a broader demographic.



Dr Ian Tan Yan Lin, founder of V Aesthetics, describes the expansion as, "in the strategic move to extend our coverage to Malaysia, we open doors to a vast new customer base, concurrently making a positive impact on the local workforce. This expansion not only broadens the reach of our business but also enhances credibility and raises awareness for the effectiveness of V Aesthetic's cutting-edge aesthetic solutions."



Bringing Evidence-Based Medical Aesthetic Services to Malaysia



V Aesthetics Laser Centre's team of doctor-trained therapists are qualified to offer a range of medical aesthetic services personalised to each client's unique needs, including Pico GlowTM Laser and High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (V-Lift HIFU) .



These procedures are designed to address various skin concerns such as pigmentation, large pores, face-lifting, skin tightening, and wrinkle reduction. Benefits extend beyond physical appearance and can help boost confidence and overall well-being for both women and men.



According to Dr Tan, "The team plans to expand the variety of treatments available and bring in some of the most advanced aesthetic treatments in the world to the local Malaysian community. We'll start with treatments like the Pico GlowTM and HIFU V lift and the team is actively trying to import new treatments, demonstrating our dedication to offering advanced skincare offerings for our clientele."



The aesthetic group also aims to "enhance its presence in Malaysia by establishing more outlets in prime malls and strategic locations, mirroring the success of the Mid Valley Mall branch. V Aesthetics' goal is to make effective and affordable aesthetic treatments accessible to more communities ... and they hope to extend their services to a larger customer base in Malaysia, even surpassing their current reach in Singapore."



Providing Affordable Medical Aesthetics Options in Klang Valley



V Aesthetics' expansion is more than just a business growth strategy; it's a commitment from the company to bring effective and affordable aesthetic treatments closer to those who seek them. As the group continues to expand its reach in Malaysia, it remains dedicated to enhancing the beauty and confidence of its clientele at a price point that is truly within reach for many.



V Aesthetics Laser Centre is located at 49G, Mid Valley Megamall, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Interested individuals can learn more about the centre's services via WhatsApp at +6010 780 9990 or visit and their social media pages.



