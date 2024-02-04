61-Year-Old Holly Reese A.K.A. Lavender Legend Smashes Guinness World Record For Push-Ups Again

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Holly Reese celebrating after smashing the Guinness World Record for Most Push-Ups in an hour on 9-30-23

Holly Reese doubled down on her mission to raise awareness during National Fall Prevention Month by breaking the Guinness World Record for push-ups Again!

- Lao TzuOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Guinness World Records has certified that on September 30, 2023, Holly Reese, a.k.a. the Lavender Legend, didn't just make a statement; she made history, again. The 61-year-old healthy aging coach broke her own Guinness World Record for the most pushups completed by a woman in an hour. Reese obliterated her original record of 1,036 push-ups with an awe-inspiring new total of 1,207 push-ups in one hour.Reese's initial record was a remarkable display of physical strength and endurance. This second record reiterates that age does not stand in the way of personal accomplishments. Reese used her world record-setting event to emphasize the importance of reducing older adult falls during National Fall Prevention Month. Reese is known for her fun and motivational fall prevention workshops."This is more than just challenging myself," Reese remarked. "By pushing the boundaries, I aim to raise awareness about preventable falls among older adults 65+ and the life-enhancing benefits of a healthy aging lifestyle."According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls are the leading cause of fatal injuries among older adults. Every 19 minutes, an older adult 65+ dies due to a fall-related injury, with the yearly medical costs for such incidents surpassing an astounding $50 billion.Reese's passion to teach others how to reclaim their health was not fully unleashed until a deeply personal experience with a life-threatening illness. In 2002, she faced the terrifying challenge of a rare autoimmune disorder called Mixed Connective Tissue Disorder (MCTD). The prognosis was bleak, the symptoms debilitating, and Reese's health deteriorated to a point near death.Despite life's challenges, Reese emphasizes not to give up,“But in the face of adversity, I chose life and healing. My recovery from the brink of death to robust health stands as a testament to the transformative power of natural and holistic health practices and the determination of the human spirit.”This ten-year journey led to the birth of Reese's memoir in 2012, "Rising from the Abyss: My Journey into and out of Chronic Illness ."About Healthy Aging Transformations :Today, Reese's Healthy Aging Transformations practice in the San Francisco Bay Area teaches older adults how to harness the power of healthy aging. Reese teaches skills to create and maintain vibrant health at any age, emphasizing balance and stability, mobility, strength and endurance, diet, nutrition, and stress reduction - all vital skills for healthy aging reducing fall risks, and enhancing the quality of life. Holly Reese, the powerhouse behind Healthy Aging Transformations, has been immersed in martial arts since age 12, securing black belts in Tae Kwon Do and Choy Lay Fut Kung Fu. Her qualifications also include a license in Acupuncture with a specialization in orthopedic acupuncture and Medical Qigong. As a NASM-certified personal trainer, she specializes in corrective exercise and senior fitness. Reese is currently working toward a doctorate in Health Education and Promotion at Walden University.

