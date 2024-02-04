Egypt PM Seeks Solutions To Urgent Medical Supply Shortages

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly convened a meeting Sunday to address the critical issue of medicine and medical supply shortages plaguing the healthcare sector.

The high-level meeting, attended by key figures like the Health Minister, Central Bank Governor, and heads of relevant authorities, underscored the government's top priority in ensuring timely access to essential medical resources.

Prime Minister Madbouly acknowledged existing drug shortages and stressed the need for immediate action to bolster reserves and achieve sustainable healthcare provision.

He emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to expedite supplies and highlighted the formation of a dedicated committee, comprising representatives from various concerned bodies, to tackle this challenge.

Echoing the Prime Minister's concerns, Egypt's Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar confirmed the recent scarcity, particularly of imported medicines, prompting the crucial move to expand reserves. He elaborated on the committee's role in coordinating efforts across different authorities to effectively address the shortages.

Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Chairperson of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology, reassured the public about ongoing communication and collaboration between relevant stakeholders. He outlined plans for intensified efforts to secure essential medicines, including streamlining customs procedures for existing imports.

Zidan also offered positive news, highlighting a global trend of companies seeking to establish local production facilities in Egypt. He announced partnerships with five international laboratory companies to localize their operations within the country, a move expected to boost domestic availability of medical supplies in the long term.