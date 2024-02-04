Pixelworks Brings Silky-Smooth Visual Experience To Earth: Revival

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 120fps Surreal Picture Quality Recreates a Future Sci-Fi World Bursting with Infinite Survival-Genre Imagination

SHANGHAI, Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW ), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced that the latest release of the award winning mobile game Earth: Revival integrates Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK to significantly enhance the visual quality for mobile gaming. Coupled with a Pixelworks visual processor, the Rendering Accelerator SDK works as a bridge to deliver an exceptional 120fps visual experience on mobile devices with low power consumption, immersing players in a more authentic and vivid future sci-fi world.

Earth: Revival

is set in the early 22nd century. Faced with the rampaging of alien creatures, the technological metropolis crumbles into ruins, bringing production to a standstill and resulting in an energy crisis and ecological devastation. As survivors of this catastrophe, players must seek survival resources to ensure their own safety, while also taking on the role of future warriors, uniting to eradicate the alien threat and restore their homeland as well as civilization.

In the context of Earth: Revival, the key to creating a truly immersive experience begins with a well-crafted virtual world and storyline, which is then made feel real through the visual presentation of survival experiences and combat scenes. Capturing the desired realism, including a sense of presence for players, requires the delivery of high frame rate graphics with consistently smooth and clear visuals over a prolonged period. However, achieving this level of visual performance frequently exceeds the rendering capabilities of smartphone GPUs, leading to issues such as excessive power and battery consumption and device overheating when playing high frame rate mobile games.

To overcome these performance challenges associated with high frame rate mobile gaming, Pixelworks engaged in a deep collaboration with the technical team of Earth: Revival. With the integration of the IRX Rendering Acceleration SDK into Earth: Revival, a visual processing channel is established between the game engine and the rendering acceleration processor inside the mobile device, which offloads rendering pressure from the GPU and ensures stable and high-quality visuals are delivered to the display, while also improving power consumption for extended mobile gaming. Players can activate the IRX gaming experience through a dedicated button in the game interface. Additionally, developers can dynamically deploy rendering power resources based on the diverse types and gameplay characteristics of various games, enabling the game creator to fully and reliably convey their artistic intent.

"Earth: Revival aspires to be more than just a fun game for its players-it envisions an immersive and tangible future world infused with science fiction," said William, Producer of Earth: Revival.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Pixelworks on this game, bringing the imaginative future world to life on mobile devices in a more authentic manner. We will continue to optimize the gaming experience while ensuring top-notch game graphics, providing players with a more smooth and stable visual experience on mobile devices."

"As a sci-fi survival game, Earth: Revival embodies the development team's high regard and contemplation for science fiction, whether in the shaping of the worldview, or the design of the storyline and visual scenes," said Jun Fang, Senior Marketing Director of Pixelworks. "We hope that Pixelworks can help game development teams better deliver their ingenious and imaginative content on smartphones to a broad mobile gaming audience. Pixelworks looks forward to fully utilizing its visual processing expertise and leveraging its IRX rendering acceleration technology to enable more mobile gamers to immerse themselves in the exploration of their own sci-fi future world of Earth: Revival."

About Earth: Revival

Earth: Revival is a sci-fi open world survival game where an alien invasion has ravaged the planet, and despite 'winning', the remnants of humanity struggle to survive in contaminated zones with limited resources, and the ever-present threat of stranded alien survivors who are also attempting to survive.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. In July 2023, Pixelworks announced its new IRX gaming experience brand. As a brand targeted at smartphone users, IRX is grounded on Pixelworks' profound visual processing and rendering technologies coupling with in-depth tuning services with consideration on games' characteristic. This combination leverages Pixelworks' expertise to optimize the performance and display quality for various mobile games, thus providing end users with unparalleled mobile gaming experiences.

