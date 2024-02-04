Arsenal Punish 10-Man Liverpool, Ignite PL Title Race

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Arsenal rekindled their bid for a first Premier League title in 20 years by beating leaders Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates as Chelsea succumbed to another embarrassing defeat, 4-2 at home to Wolves, on Sunday.

Liverpool's hopes of sending off manager Jurgen Klopp as a champion of England were dented as Arsenal closed to within two points at the top of the table.

Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder #11 Gabriel Martinelli shoots the ball and scores his team second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Ian Kington / IKIMAGES / AFP)

Mikel Arteta admitted before the game that his side could not afford a repeat of their 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool last month if they were to keep their title hopes alive.

As in the cup tie, Arsenal dominated the opening stages but this time got their reward with the opening goal. Bukayo Saka stroked home after Alisson Becker denied Kai Havertz.

Liverpool did not have a shot on target in the first half, but levelled after a defensive mix up, Gabriel Magalhaes turned Luis Diaz's cross into his own net.

The visitors repaid the favour after the break as Alisson collided with Virgil van Dijk as he rushed out from his goal and presented Gabriel Martinelli with the simple of tasks to roll into an empty net.

Liverpool missed the presence of Mohamed Salah in their push for an equaliser and were left with a mountain to climb when Ibrahima Konate was sent off for a second yellow card after fouling Havertz.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) comforts Liverpool's Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk at the end of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Leandro Trossard then took advantage of the space on the right side of the Liverpool defence as he surged forward and blasted beyond Alisson.

Defending champions Manchester City remain just five points off the top but now have two games in hand, starting with a visit to Brentford on Monday, to overhaul Liverpool.