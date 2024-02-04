Grammy Awards 2024: Phoebe Bridgers, Boygenius Dominate Early Wins SZA, 'Barbie' Shine

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Phoebe Bridgers secured an early lead at the 66th Grammy Awards by clinching four trophies during the preliminary ceremony, along with her boygenius bandmates who infused a lively atmosphere reported by the Associated Press, the initial accolade, presented by host and songwriter Justin Tranter, was the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award, won by SZA and Phoebe Bridgers for their collaboration on“Ghost in the Machine.”Coco Jones, a rising star, emerged victorious in the highly competitive category for best R&B performance at the Grammys, claiming the award for her song \"ICU.\" The stiff competition included SZA's \"Kill Bill\" and Victoria Monét's \"How Does It Make You Feel.\" SZA secured her second win of the evening by taking home the best progressive R&B album award for \"S.O.S.\"Jack Antonoff achieved a remarkable feat at the Grammy Awards by winning the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical category for the third consecutive year, joining Babyface as the only other producer to achieve this consecutive milestone.“You need the door kicked open for you,” he said in his acceptance speech.“Taylor Swift kicked that (expletive) door open for me,\" referencing their work together Read: Grammy Awards: 'Abundance in Millets' featuring PM Modi nominated for Best Global Music Performance; listen hereIn 2024, the Grammy Awards introduced three new categories, with the first one, Best Pop Dance Recording, presented shortly thereafter. The award went to Kylie Minogue for \"Padam Padam,\" marking her first win in 18 years. Prior to the main broadcast, approximately 80 Grammys were awarded, including the recognition of Regional Mexican star Peso Pluma, who secured his first Grammy for Best Música Mexicana Album with \"Genesis,\" his debut and sole nomination the early part of the afternoon, the song \"Barbie\" claimed two Grammys in rapid succession, winning in the categories of Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written for Visual Media Eilish and Finneas made an early appearance in the afternoon to accept the Grammy for Song Written for Visual Media for their ballad \"What Was I Made For\" from the \"Barbie\" soundtrack Read: List of Grammy winners 2023 in top categoriesDozens of stars began arriving early, with Dua Lipa and Monét among the stunning looks on the arrivals carpet Obama secured a Grammy in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her work on \"The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times,\" triumphing over notable contenders such as Meryl Streep, William Shatner, Rick Rubin, and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Interestingly, upon the initial announcement of nominations in this category, some fans expressed surprise that Prince Harry's memoir \"Spare\" did not receive recognition to watchThe main Grammy Awards show is scheduled to be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Viewers with Paramount and Showtime subscriptions have the option to watch it both live and on demand. However, for Paramount Essential subscribers, streaming of the ceremony will be available only the following day NomineesSZA leads the Grammy nominations with nine, closely followed by Monét and Bridgers with seven each. Bridgers' band, boygenius, has six nominations, matching Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and producer Jack Antonoff year presents historic opportunities: No Black woman has won Album of the Year since 1999, but SZA or Janelle Monae could change that narrative.(With inputs from AP)

MENAFN04022024007365015876ID1107808574