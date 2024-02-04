Budget Session 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Issues Whip To Its Mps To Be Present In Lok Sabha Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "During the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on Presidential address delivered on January 31, 2024 on February 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the top minister to discuss the government's strategy in the Parliament Thursday, the government presented the Union Budget for 2024-25 all the LIVE updates on Parliament's Budget Session here:

MENAFN04022024007365015876ID1107808570