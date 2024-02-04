Kerala: Over 20 Students Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Perumbavoor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: In a major accident, as many as 30 students were injured after the tour bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Perumbavoor in the wee hours of Monday (Feb 05). The accident took place at 2.15 am near Perumbavoor signal junction. There were 38 students on the bus.

Students from EMEA College in Kondotty, Malappuram, were on the bus. They were on their way back from a visit to Munnar. The truck was making its way from Muvattupuzha to Thrissur.

The bus's side was struck by the truck, according to reports. The passengers who were asleep at the time of the incident suffered injuries as the bus lost control and overturned. The locals and the fire department responded quickly to the rescue.

The five injured students were shifted to Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, while others received medical attention at private hospitals in Perumbavoor and Kolencherry. Their injuries are not serious. The lorry driver was also injured.

