Goodable Announces Results Of Clinical Trials: Science-Backed Platform Improves Mood By 96%, Reduces Depression Symptoms By 22%

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Goodable , a Hub71 startup that uses AI to deliver wholesome mental health programming to any screen, announced the results of its clinical trials today. They establish Goodable's ability to improve overall mood, anxiety, and depression by as much as 96% – in as little as five minutes per day.

Two randomized control trials were conducted. The first measured behavioral health outcomes from one-time exposure to Goodable's AI-sourced and generated content. It successfully resulted in:



Reducing symptoms of depression by 62%

Reducing symptoms of anxiety by 45% Improving overall mood by 96%

The outcomes were delivered with strong statistical significance (p≤0.05) through industry-leading measurement scales (PHQ9, CES-D, BAI, PSS-10), and delivered with just five minutes of exposure to Goodable. Upon successful completion of the first clinical trial, a second trial was conducted to measure behavioral health outcomes over a 10-day period. This second, longitudinal clinical trial resulted in:



Reducing symptoms of anxiety by 25% over a 10-day period Reducing symptoms of depression by 22% over a 10-day period

Both trials were conducted under the supervision of a leading expert in Behavioral Psychology from the University of Madison-Wisconsin to ensure the reliability and validity of the findings.

Muhammad Lila, Founder & CEO of Goodable explained,“Since our inception, we've been on a mission to help millions of people live a happier and healthier life. I'm thrilled to share the results of these trials. They're a major milestone as we continue to build a category-defining company that delivers hope and joy when the world needs it the most.”

Mental health is a growing priority in the UAE and across the MENA region. Employers worldwide lose 12 billion working days every year due to mental health, which amounts to a total market opportunity of $1.4 trillion (USD). In the UAE alone, 98% of all employees say they've experienced at least one symptom of burnout over the past year and 46% say their sleep has been disrupted due to stress from work. Goodable's science-backed solution automatically delivers daily, wholesome programming to any screen or device, with results that are now clinically proven.

“We're at the beginning of a massive shift in the region,” adds Goodable CEO Muhammad Lila. “Mental health used to be an afterthought, but now employers have realized that mental health is critical to an engaged and productive workforce. An average employee spends 151 minutes every day consuming harmful content on their phones or TV screens. Goodable solves the problem at the source.”

Notably, in the clinical trials Goodable delivered stronger behavioral wellness outcomes than gratitude journaling, which is among the most commonly prescribed psychological interventions for depression. Unlike other mental health platforms, Goodable does not require users to adopt a new user behavior such as mindful meditation. Instead, it delivers results through something users already do every day – the consumption of content.

About Goodable

Goodable is a health and wellness startup that uses proprietary AI to deliver daily positive mental health programming to any screen in the world. Founded by veteran Warzone Correspondent Muhammad Lila (CNN, ABC, CBC), it exists as an app with users in 91+ countries, plus an API that generates more than 80 million screen impressions per month.