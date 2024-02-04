ALBIS And Röhm Conclude Partnership

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Hamburg, February 1, 2024. Leading distributor of thermoplastics ALBIS has concluded a distribution agreement with Röhm GmbH, a major global supplier of methacrylate chemistry. The partnership starts on February 1, 2024, and includes the marketing of the PLEXIGLAS® and PLEXIMID® molding compounds in Turkey and North Africa.

With its polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) brand PLEXIGLAS®, Röhm has developed a material that has been shaping the markets for over 90 years. PLEXIGLAS® standard and specialty molding compounds are extremely robust, lightweight, and UV and weather resistant. The newly developed PLEXIGLAS® proTerra molding compounds are manufactured from sustainable raw material and thus help to save CO2. PLEXIMID® (PMMI) combines very high heat resistance with high transparency and is used in demanding applications in the electrical and electronics industry, among others.

“Röhm represents innovation, quality, and sustainability,” says Horst Klink, CEO of ALBIS.“PLEXIGLAS® is one of the best-known plastic brands in the world and we are delighted to add these high-quality, complementary products to our diverse portfolio and to further develop the markets in collaboration with this strong partner.” This holds particularly true for the regions of Turkey and North Africa, for which the contracts with Röhm were concluded.“ALBIS has been successfully represented in Turkey for many years and has just opened a new location in Morocco at the end of last year. Together with Röhm and our local sales and technical teams, we can now offer our customers the expanded portfolio directly,” Klink continues.

Siamak Djafarian, Senior Vice President Molding Compounds at Röhm, adds:“The new agreement supports the expansion of our existing commitment to these growth markets. With ALBIS, we are relying on a highly professional partner with proven technical consulting expertise that the company has acquired over decades. Our two traditional yet innovative companies are already looking forward to the joint projects.