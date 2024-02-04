Embark On A Journey Of Purpose: Gulf For Good Reveals An Inspiring 2024 Expedition Catalogue For Charitable Adventures

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Gulf for Good, the UAE-based non-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives through adventure challenges and community engagement, is thrilled to announce the launch of its expedition lineup for 2024. This year's collection of challenges features cherished peaks that have become favorites and new, iconic trails promising adventure and purpose. From the trails of Mt. Kilimanjaro to West Java and Machu Picchu to immersive cultural volunteer experiences in Ethiopia and Uganda, these handpicked challenges aim to redefine the way you see the world and make a lasting impact on the lives of underprivileged children.

Established in March 2001, Gulf for Good is a UAE-registered non-profit organization and UK-registered charity. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al Maktoum (Chairman of the Emirates Airline & Group), the organization empowers individuals to make a positive impact on the lives of underprivileged children worldwide through adventure challenges and community engagement. For over two decades, Gulf for Good has conducted over 100 challenges, raised approximately 5 million USD, and supported over 33,300 children across 30 countries through 63 projects. Aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, Gulf for Good proactively addresses both immediate and enduring needs in developing countries around the world.

Gulf for Good typically hosts up to 6 challenges annually, each of them affiliated with a charity in the country where the challenge takes place. The challenges range from moderate to extreme, with a week-long itinerary of scaling the mountain and spending a few hours at the affiliated charity organization.

Commenting on the launch of the 2024 challenges, Kat Kearsey, Chairwoman of Gulf For Good says“As Chair, I'm thrilled to embark on another year of transformative challenges. Our shared commitment to making a difference while exploring the world sets us apart. Together, let us create lasting impacts on the lives of those who need it most.”

Key Challenges:



Ethiopia, Raey Foundation: This unique experience is more than just a trip; it's an opportunity for individuals and families alike to make a meaningful impact through volunteering. Over seven days during the Eid break, you'll immerse yourself in local communities, contributing to projects that uplift and empower children in need.

Mt. Kilimanjaro (Ladies Only): An exceptional and challenging expedition exclusively crafted for women. In association with the Foundation of African Empowerment (FAE) charity, this adventure spans nine days from 15th – 23rd July, immersing challengers in the awe-inspiring landscapes of Kilimanjaro. With an elevation of 10,500 meters, this extreme hike promises to push your limits and provide an unforgettable experience.

Machu Picchu: Perfectly aligned with the UAE school summer break, this demanding adventure promises breathtaking landscapes and cultural immersion, in support of Chicuchas Wasi School for Girls. You'll be conquering the trails over 10 days leading to the iconic Macchu Picchu, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Gulf for Good is excited to provide a platform for adventurers and philanthropists alongside their primary fundraising event of the year – their Annual Charity Gala Ball on June 1st, to come together and celebrate the spirit of exploration and compassion. By joining these expeditions, attendees will not only learn about the incredible journeys ahead but also discover how their passion for adventure can help transform the lives of underprivileged children worldwide.

These challenges are open to all, including corporates who can book out a challenge for a private experience.

