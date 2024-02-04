Events On The Sidelines Of The Mohap's Participation In Arab Health 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Panel Discussion

The Ministry of Health and Prevention Youth Council hosted a panel discussion at Arab

Health 2024 titled,“Is medical weight reduction safe and healthy, or is it best achieved through adopting a healthy lifestyle?”

The event featured Dr Saqr Al Mualla, a consultant, and the Head of the Department of

Plastic Surgery, as well as the Assistant CEO of Al Qassimi Hospital, which is part of the

Emirates Health Services (EHS).

Inspirational Stories

During the event, the Ministry's platform showcased inspiring stories from organ

donors and recipients. Four kidney donors from Saudi Arabia, Britain, and India shared their experiences with visitors at the Ministry's booth. These stories highlighted the selflessness of donors who save the lives of strangers, emphasizing the noble humanitarian aspect and embodying the values of tolerance and human fraternity that characterize the UAE.

They also underscored the achievements of the National Programme for Organ and

Tissue Donation and Transplantation,“Hayat” in raising community awareness and

showcasing successful experiences that improve the quality of life.