Du Launches The Futuristic Samsung Galaxy S24 Series In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series – Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24. The Galaxy S24 Series offers users a complete suite of AI features, enabling effortless productivity, creativity, and convenience. With Circle to search with Google, Live translate, Note Assist, Photo Assist, and more, this device empowers users to accomplish tasks with unprecedented ease.

Karim Benkirane, CCO at du said:“We are incredibly proud to bring the revolutionary Galaxy S24 Series to the UAE market. This device showcases Samsung's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering innovative solutions to our customers. With its advanced AI features and seamless translation capabilities, the Galaxy S24 empowers users to truly engage and connect on a global scale. We are excited about the endless possibilities this device brings, and we look forward to seeing how it enhances the lives of our customers.”

The Galaxy S24 Series is described as a game-changer in the mobile industry, offering a premium and intelligent experience. It features advanced technologies such as intelligent text and call translations, and the Galaxy ProVisual Engine that allows for creative possibilities. The devices are powered by Galaxy AI, which sets a new standard for mobile search and experience.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said,“The debut of the Galaxy S24 Series marks a pivotal leap forward in mobile connectivity and innovation. At its core lies the state-of-the-art Galaxy AI, redefining user interactions with unparalleled artificial intelligence. As we announce the local availability of the new devices, we are excited about the prospect of joining forces with our esteemed partners, including du, to amplify our launch and make Samsung devices accessible to a wider audience across the UAE.”

The Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out with its durable titanium frame and slimmer design, a first for Galaxy phones, delivering enhanced longevity. Its slimmer design ensures a more comfortable grip for on-the-go use. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 feature a sleek One-mass design, merging the rear cover and side frame for a more elegant look.

The devices are available in a range of sophisticated colours – the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 come in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Each model also features exclusive online-only colour options. du's Easy Payment Plan offers the Samsung Galaxy S24 series starting at only AED 109 per month both in-store and online through du