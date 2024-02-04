Ajman Tourism Trains Hotel Chefs On Popular And Traditional Dishes In Anticipation Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Collaborating with Emirati chef Khuloud Ateg to enhance Emirati culinary identity in leading hotels in Ajman

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is making significant strides to elevate the tourism scene in the emirate by initiating a groundbreaking collaboration with 4- and 5-star hotels in Ajman. Introducing the“Training Chefs of Hotel Establishments on Emirati Popular and Traditional Dishes” initiative, ADTD aims to immerse tourists in the authentic flavors of Emirati cuisine ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in 2024.

The strategic alliance aims not only to bolster Emirati identity but also to engage and enrich the tourism experience for visitors. Recognizing the pivotal role that culinary experiences play in tourism, the ADTD has enlisted the expertise of the Emirati chef, Khuloud Ateg. This initiative underscores the commitment to innovation and collaboration with strategic partners for the continued development of the tourism sector in Ajman.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expresses his excitement about the initiative:“Emirati cuisine is a cornerstone of our cultural heritage, and we believe that by incorporating these authentic flavors into the tourism experience, we can create a more immersive and memorable visit for our guests. Through this unique collaboration with esteemed hotels and the expertise of our Emirati Chefs, we are not only promoting Emirati culinary traditions but also positioning Ajman as a culinary destination in its own right.”

Ms. Sarah Al Suwaidi, Head of the Strategic Partner Relations Department, remarked,“This initiative aligns with the broader mission of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, aiming not only to attract tourists to Ajman but also to offer them distinctive and immersive experiences. By blending cultural richness with culinary excellence, Ajman is set to strengthen its position as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking an authentic Emirati experience.”

The interactive courses, spanning two weeks at the Ajman Hotel known for its conducive environment, will focus on preparing main dishes as well as popular and traditional desserts. Participants will acquire hands-on experience in crafting traditional Emirati dishes and will be assigned the task of applying their newfound skills during the holy month of Ramadan.

Participants in the“Training chefs of hotel establishments on Emirati popular and traditional dishes” initiative can look forward to an immersive learning experience with a carefully crafted schedule. The Emirati Main Course sessions are scheduled from February 5th to February 7th, 2024, providing chefs with in-depth insights into the preparation of traditional main dishes. Following the practical sessions, participants will engage in assignments from February 8th to February 9th, 2024, to solidify their newfound skills.

The Emirati Pastry and Bakery Course will follow, taking place from February 12th to February 13th, 2024, focusing on the artistry of Emirati desserts and baked goods. Subsequently, participants will be tasked with assignments from February 14th to February 15th, 2024, offering them an opportunity to showcase their proficiency in Emirati pastry and bakery techniques.

Chef Khuloud Ateg, a luminary in the Emirati culinary scene, will guide the chefs through the intricacies of Emirati gastronomy by providing a behind-the-scenes look at the courses, offering a glimpse into the artistry and tradition that define Emirati cuisine.