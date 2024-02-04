Witness the thrilling finale to the Emirates Drift Championship this weekend wit te free entry at Yas Marina Circuit

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



The fourth and final round to this year's Castrol Edge presents Emirates Drift Championship Fuelled by Monster Energy will see the 2024 champion crowned in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 3rd February Over 35 drivers will battle it out wheel-to-wheel in a thrilling drifting showdown at Yas Marina Circuit with free entry for fans

The final round of this year's Castrol Edge presents Emirates Drift Championship Fuelled by Monster Energy (Emirates Drift Championship) makes its way to Yas Marina Circuit this weekend with a title matchup on the cards to crown the new champion on Saturday 3rd February.

The locally beloved championship will see a thrilling fourth and final round wow fans in Abu Dhabi, with free entry available for motorsport enthusiasts to enjoy the high-speed action in an unmissable racing spectacle on Yas Island.

The Emirates Drift Championship's festival-like atmosphere brings together motorsport fans from all over the region. The eclectic venue at Yas Marina Circuit combines the exhilarating sport of drifting with live music, delicious food, and all-round entertainment.

Fans looking for an up-close look inside the garages at this year's Emirates Drift Championship with exclusive experiences featuring unique vantage points and paddock access available from just 170 AED.

Following on from the nail-biting third round, the Street-Class title is up for grabs as Fahad Abdul Latheef leads the standings ahead of the final round with Rawad Saifan following in second. Latheef will be aiming to close the season out in style on Saturday and clinch the 2024 championship in Abu Dhabi.

In the Pro-Class, Nasser Al Harbali is set to cap off an impressive 2024 season on Saturday, while Samer Jihad El Sabeh and Dany Neville are looking to maintain their podium positions to close out the championship.

Fans can find more information on this year's Castrol Edge presents Emirates Drift Championship Fuelled by Monster Energy ahead of the final round at Yas Marina Circuit, with free registration for tickets to witness the thrilling season finale at: