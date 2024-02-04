Saudi Procurement Innovation Conference To Take Place On 28Th To 20Th February, 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) IBEForuM is proud to announce the Saudi Procurement Innovation Conference, scheduled to take place on February 28th-29th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This groundbreaking event is set to bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts in the field of procurement from across the Middle East region.

The Saudi Vision 2030 initiative emphasizes the importance of strategic decisions in transforming the nation, and effective procurement strategies are vital in achieving these goals. By sharing the latest insights, trends, and best practices, the conference serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, keeping attendees updated with the rapidly evolving procurement landscape. Procurement and supply chain teams are crucial drivers of this transformation, focusing on cost efficiency and sustainability to boost profitability for the Saudi transformation project.

The conference will feature a diverse range of engaging presentations, interactive workshops, and panel discussions led by esteemed experts in the field. Attendees will gain valuable insights into navigating supply chain disruptions in a globalized world where“Procurement and supply chain teams are crucial drivers of this transformation, focusing on cost efficiency and sustainability to boost profitability for the Saudi transformation project”.



Key Highlights of the Saudi Procurement Innovation Conference:

The conference brings together professionals, experts, and thought leaders from various industries and regions, fostering collaboration, partnerships, and knowledge exchange.2.Participants will have the opportunity to openly discuss challenges faced by procurement professionals, collectively brainstorming solutions and implementing effective strategies.3.The event will showcase cutting-edge technologies, methodologies, and solutions that can revolutionize procurement processes, benefiting both attendees and solution providers.4.By connecting participants from diverse sectors, the conference facilitates the creation of business opportunities, allowing attendees to discover potential suppliers, partners, and clients.In addition to the conference theme, recent statistics reveal that the Global Procurement software market is expected to be worth. Furthermore, 83% of procurement professionals have stated that less than 50% of their procurement processes are automated, indicating a significant opportunity for technological advancements in the field.The Saudi Procurement Innovation Conference is a must-attend event for professionals seeking to stay at the forefront of procurement trends, network with industry leaders, and contribute to the successful realization of the Saudi Vision 2030 goals.For more information and to register for the conference, please visit