Moro Hub Honored With 'Project Of The Year' Award At Axis Partner Awards

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Moro Hub was recognised in acknowledgment of its remarkable partnership shared with Axis Communications in 2023

Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) was recognized for its outstanding collaboration and achievements for 2023 by Axis Communications, a global leader in network video solutions. Moro Hub was bestowed with the prestigious 'Project of the Year' award in acknowledgment of its remarkable partnership shared with Axis. The award was presented by Ettiene Van Dar Watt, Regional Director of Axis Communications at Axies yearly awards ceremony hosted at Armani Hotel, Dubai.

“It is a pleasure to receive the 'Project of the Year' award from Axis Communications. This recognition is a testament to the strength of our partnership and our continuous quest to innovation at Moro Hub. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Axis for their support, and look forward to continuing our collaborative journey towards excellence in the digital transformation landscape for years to come,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub. Moro Hub, a key player in digital transformation and innovation, has consistently demonstrated its dedication to excellence, pushing the boundaries in physical security solutions for enterprises in public and private sector. The 'Project of the Year' award is a demonstration of Moro Hub's exceptional performance, innovative services, and impactful contributions to accelerating security for businesses in the UAE.

The Axis Partner Awards Gala Dinner brought together industry leaders, innovators, and

experts to celebrate the accomplishments of Moro Hub and other distinguished partners.

Attendees also had a chance to network, engage in insightful discussions, and recognize

outstanding achievements in various categories.