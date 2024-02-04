Don't Miss Out On The Final Weekend Of DIFC's Family Fun Fair At Gate Avenue!

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Bring the whole family to Gate Avenue's Podium Level for wholesome activities, free movies screenings and delicious food and beverage offerings.

Don't miss the grand finale of the highly successful Family Fun Fair! Gate Avenue, Zone D, Podium Level, will transform into a Whimsical Family Funfair for the last time, marking the grand finale this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (4 to 6 February) from 4 pm to 10 pm. Immerse yourself in a wonderland of joy and festivities, featuring thrilling rides for kids like the Race Car Track and bungee jump, along with inflatable slides and arts and crafts to captivate the young ones.

Quench your cravings with F&B carts serving popcorn, cotton candy, and ice cream throughout the venue and if you're hungry for more, you can indulge in culinary delights with a diverse range of popular restaurants and homegrown cafes, including Bliss's Juicery and D'Lish at the Podium level. Don't miss the exclusive pop-up by Café Two Point Oh, offering all their beloved treats.

Experience Movie Under the Stars at Index Mall, connected to Gate Avenue Zone D, with complimentary popcorn and timeless family films like Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Matilda, and Brave. Secure your spot on the Index Mall website.

Join us for the grand finale of this spectacular weekend celebration! Entry to the venue is free, with each activity priced at Dh20.

For the video of the Whimsical Family Fun Fair, see here .