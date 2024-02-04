Saudi Arabia To Host Major Summit On Precision Oncology In Madinah

(MENAFN- Mid-East) 50 Global Experts Explore Personalized Cancer Treatments by AI

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) is organizing the“Saudi Precision Oncology Summit” from February 8 to 10, 2024, in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The summit will bring together over 50 local and international experts to discuss the latest advances in precision oncology, a rapidly evolving field that aims to tailor cancer treatment to the individual needs of each patient.

The summit will highlight cutting-edge diagnostic and testing methods, innovative approaches to patient care, and real-world experiences in integrating precision medicine into clinical practice.

Key topics to be covered include the importance of cancer prevention and early detection, Advanced testing methods, and their application in clinical practice, Challenges in accessing Precision Oncology, and the role of artificial intelligence in precision oncology.

KFSHRC is a leading global provider of specialized healthcare, a pioneer in innovation, and an advanced center for research and medical education. The hospital is committed to developing medical technologies and improving the quality of healthcare worldwide through partnerships with major local, regional, and international institutions.

