Avalon Pharmaceuticals Announces International Partnership With City Pharmacy

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Avalon Pharmaceuticals, one of the fastest growing home-grown pharmaceutical companies in Saudi Arabia, has announced plans to partner with regional leader City Pharmacy.

Originating in Saudi Arabia, Avalon Pharmaceuticals has a storied 25-year history within the Kingdom, marked by its pursuit of excellence in the health, beauty and prescription medicine sectors. Avalon has plans to initiate several key partnerships across the industry and will begin this new phase by forming a strategic partnership with City Pharmacy. The partnership will allow Avalon to widen its reach across the GCC by offering Avalon's products to City Pharmacy's retail locations across the UAE. Avalon has recently announced plans for several new international partnerships which introduce a new strategy of acceleration, catalyzation and expansion.

Mohamed Maher Alghannam, Managing Director & CEO of Avalon Pharma, said:“We have found great success in the Kingdom and have set our sights on a multi-pronged international expansion plan. Partnering with City Pharmacy is a major step towards realizing our global ambitions. Our goal is to increase total exports from 10% to 30% by 2030. City Pharmacy has done extremely well in the UAE and is the ideal partner to introduce our products across the Emirates. We've recently opened a regional office in Dubai which will help make this partnership a major triumph for Avalon, City Pharmacy and our customer base.”

City Pharmacy, the largest pharmaceutical distributor in the UAE, has a rich history across the Emirates. Founded in 1967, City Pharmacy is the leading pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical equipment distributor in the UAE, distributing a wide range of products to consumers.

Beyond the UAE, Avalon has plans to further its plans of international expansion by targeting emerging markets such as Libya, Sudan, Uganda and Egypt with additional focus placed on exploring markets in North Africa and East Asia by championing the“Made in Saudi” tagline affixed to its products, a popular hallmark within key international markets.

Al Ghannam, also said:“We have made numerous strides in the UAE in recent years and our partnership with City Pharmacy will further these aims. Avalon Pharma has strengthened the global awareness of products 'Made in Saudi', offering new opportunities in the GCC and beyond. We are well-positioned to continue our expansion within the GCC and across several new markets.”

Avalon Pharma is best known for its wide-ranging products which include cosmeceuticals, oral hygiene products, sanitizers, and herbal medicine. The company produces a broad portfolio of merchandise with plans to add increased stock to its portfolio.