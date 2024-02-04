Statement Of Ahmad Bin Meshar, Secretary-General Of The Supreme Legislation Committee On National Environment Day 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) As we celebrate the National Environment Day, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands out as a beacon of progress in sustainability, spearheading initiatives in climate action and environmental protection. This anniversary highlights the UAE's significant contributions to global environmental preservation efforts while promoting awareness and encouraging environmentally friendly practices among society members. Furthermore, the day underscores the UAE's impressive legacy of environmental sustainability, a foundation laid by the visionary late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the father of the nation. The pursuit of sustainability gained further momentum under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, who declared 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability'. This was followed by UAE hosting the COP28. On this special occasion, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) reaffirms its commitment to developing a legislative system that supports and promotes the sustainable

environmental practices, contributing to safeguarding our environment and resources for the future generations.

