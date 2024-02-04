Italian Pet Food Brand Forza 10 Establishes Strong Foothold In The US Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bringing quality, science, and the taste of Italy to the US pet food market.

AVENTURA, FLORIDA, USA, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forza 10, an Italian pet food brand, has quickly become a standout in the competitive US pet food market by addressing the specific needs of pets. The North American division, led by CEO Leon Srihem, has achieved remarkable success in just four years, transitioning from a limited presence in select states to offering over 50 SKUs nationwide.One of the most significant contributors to this milestone is Forza 10's product quality and client-focused approach. Backed by over two decades of meticulous research in food sensitivity, the brand's formulations showcase premium ingredients tested and proven to deliver tangible benefits to cats and dogs with unique dietary requirements. Its emphasis on research-driven formulations has resulted in pet food that not only meets pet nutritional requirements but also delivers an exceptional taste experience.Moreover, Leon's strategic vision and leadership have played a pivotal role in driving Forza 10's growth trajectory. With his solid educational foundation in industrial engineering and MBA and his multicultural background, Leon brings a unique perspective that enabled the brand to understand and adapt to diverse market dynamics and consumer preferences.In a recent interview, the CEO emphasized the importance of offering the best products based on science. Since its inception, Forza 10 consistently delivered on this promise.Pet owners across the US now rely on Forza 10 not just as a pet food provider but as a partner in enhancing the well-being of their furry companions. The diverse range of over 50 SKUs offered by Forza 10 caters provides pet owners with a comprehensive selection. Whether it's allergies, sensitivities, or a regular diet , Forza 10 has crafted specialized food that have shown remarkable results. Pet owners who have transitioned their pets to Forza 10's products often report positive changes.As Forza 10 continues to make waves in the US pet food market, the brand aims to continue setting new standards of quality and effectiveness in the pet food industry. It is gearing up to expand beyond its current offerings and bring a curated selection of premium pet products to discerning pet owners in the USA.Leon's vision extends beyond the success of Forza 10, as he aims to introduce new brands that uphold the same commitment to quality and science-backed excellence that has become synonymous with Forza 10.To learn more about Forza 10 and its offerings, please visit .

