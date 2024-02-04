"Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings at Fyole Patisserie: Prashant Issar's Fyole is serving best Blue Hot Chocolate, Heavenly Macarons, and Buttery Croissants!"

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, 4th February: A gathering of food enthusiasts and influencers, savored the sweet symphony of flavors at this charming Parisian-inspired establishment.



Fyole Patisserie at Pheonix Palladium lower Parel, isn't just a bakery but a haven for pastry aficionados. Its exquisite offerings go beyond mere confections to deliver an immersive experience in the art of patisserie. Led by the vision of owner Prashant Issar, Fyole aims to transport patrons to the bustling streets of Paris, where every bite tells a story of passion and craftsmanship.



Prithvish Ashar, known for his discerning taste and expertise in the food industry, commended Fyole for its dedication to quality and innovation. Chef Juliano Rodrigues echoed his sentiments, praising the patisserie's commitment to crafting exceptional pastries that delight the senses.



Among the culinary delights that stole the show were Fyole's signature pink hot chocolate, blue hot chocolate, and a delightful array of macarons in flavors like rose, lavender, and pistachio. Emerging Influencers like Tasneem Shaikh, Ritika Jasani, Pratibha Bhadauria, Ayesha Motha, Deepti Sonpar, Jayesh Tiwari and Deesha Maggu were enchanted by Fyole's petit pink croissant, sandwich, classic petit fours, mini pink choux rose éclairs, and macaron coin, which left a lasting impression on their palates.



Chef Shashwat Shivam from Fyole engaged in lively conversations with the influencers, sharing the inspiration behind each delectable creation. The warm ambiance of the patisserie, coupled with the tantalizing aroma of freshly baked goods, set the stage for an unforgettable culinary experience.



Fyole Patisserie isn't just a destination for indulgence; it's a place where memories are made, stories are shared, and the love for pastry unites people from all walks of life. As Mumbai's newest culinary gem, Fyole invites patrons to embark on a gastronomic journey filled with sweetness, warmth, and a touch of Parisian charm.



