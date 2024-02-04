About 17 Thousand Objects Damaged By Russians Restored In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost 17 thousand objects damaged by Russian invaders have already been restored in the Kyiv region.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, "the enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region. Therefore, the number of damaged facilities is growing. Today there are more than 29 thousand of them."

He noted that the reconstruction is ongoing. The priority is to restore housing.

"Together with the Irpin community, we have already overhauled 31 private houses opposite the 'Irpinsky Lypky' residential complex. We are building another 30 houses from scratch. More than 300 people were left homeless on Bahirova Street because of the Russian occupiers. Some of them have already returned home," emphasized the head of the RMA.

According to Kravchenko, the implementation of anti-corruption measures in the region continues. "The Transparency and Accountability" group, with the participation of law enforcement officers, visited all seven districts of the Kyiv region. A plan is being developed for further joint inspection of construction projects."

As reported by Ukrinform, an old dormitory was reconstructed in the village of Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka in the Kyiv region to accommodate internally displaced persons.