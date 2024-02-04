Turkiye, Iraq To Open New Offices For Development Road Project

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Turkiye's Transportation and Infrastructure Minister, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, met with the official delegation led by the Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhebess Al-Saadi, on Friday.

Minister Uraloğlu stated that they discussed regional issues and cooperation on the Development Road project. He emphasized the significant progress made in both the railway and highway phases of the project and mentioned its importance for both Turkey and Iraq.

Uraloğlu informed that they will closely follow the developments regarding the financing and tender of the Development Road project in the coming months.

The Iraqi Minister provided details of progress at the Faw Port and the three main components of the Development Road project: the railway, highway, and port. He announced that agreements had been reached on the expropriation issues along the route, and offices would be opened in both Turkey and Iraq specifically for the Development Way Project.

Both ministers agreed to open offices in the other country specifically to coordinate work on the Development Road project.

(Source: Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure)