Minitool Released Moviemaker 7.2.0 With New Features

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited has released a new version of its video editing software – MiniTool MovieMaker 7.2.0 with new features, resources, elements, and improved user experience.

Changes in the new version:



Copy and paste a single element on the timeline.

Newly added effects for video editing. Newly added music resources and

emoji/explosion /love & weeding elements.

Copy and Paste Feature Improves Work Efficiency

MiniTool MovieMaker version 7.2.0 supports to copy and paste a single element on the timeline track:



A video clip together with its effects, filter, or motion.

A photo together with its effects, filter, or motion.

An audio clip.

A

caption . An element.

All you need to do is right-clicking on the target element and selecting Copy. Then, move the playhead on the timeline to the target place, right-click on the track there, and choose Paste.

Therefore, you can quickly create a video that includes repeat elements, which greatly improves work efficiency.

Completely New Effects Make the Videos More Attractive

This time, a whole new category of effects is added to MiniTool MovieMaker 7.2.0 for better video editing .



Overlay : including sparkle and frame etc. types.

Distortion : containing shake, VCR distortion, water ripple, etc. types.

Glitch : including fuzzy effect.

Love : containing heartbeat effect.

Opening & Closing : including black, white, horizontal, and vertical close or open effects. Particle : containing fire particle, slitstretch, and smokelight effects.

Just select your desired and proper effects to decorate your future videos. A single video or photo clip can add multiple effects.

New Music and Animated Stickers Give You More Choices

The new version of MiniTool MovieMaker still added many new songs and animations to its resource library for you to choose from. For example, the new love stickers and emojis can help your video to express emotions better.

About MiniTool MovieMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker is a reliable and easy-to-use video editor developed by MiniTool Software Ltd. It allows you to create fascinating videos and movies with video clips, photos, as well as audio. With the decoration of various transitions, beautiful effects, professional filters, rich motions, flexible captions, funny stickers, as well as title and credits templates, MiniTool MovieMaker successfully makes the videos more vivid and interesting. Therefore, it boosts your confidence when sharing these videos with others on social media.

MiniTool MovieMaker can also enhance the color of your video by adjusting its contrast, saturation, and brightness; it allows you to apply film-style 3D LUT ; flip or rotate the image; split/trim/crop the video; manage the video playback; fade in/out and change the volume of the audio... Most importantly, you can enjoy all these features freely without watermarks, add-ons, and bundles.

About MiniTool®

Software Ltd.

MiniTool®

Software Ltd. is a committed software development firm. It provides you with complete business software solutions in the video editing, data recovery , partition management , and data backup & restore industry. For more information about MiniTool, please visit .

SOURCE MiniTool Software Limited