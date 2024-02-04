66Th Grammy Awards: Dua Lipa Debuts New Song 'Training Season' During Opening Performance

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Singer Dua Lipa opened the 2024 Grammys with a new song titled 'Training Season' before performing her recent, psychedelic-influenced single“Houdini.”

In between the two songs, she delivered a quick line from her“Barbie” song“Dance the Night,” which was nominated for a Grammy, reports Variety.

Dressed in all black except for her red hair, the singer danced around the stage and dropped to the floor during the guitar riff in“Houdini.”

In his monologue, host Trevor Noah called Lipa“one of the greatest performers of a generation.”

A triple Grammy winner, Lipa's nominations this year are in the song of the year and best song written for visual media for her“Barbie” soundtrack song“Dance the Night.” The disco pop track was also nominated for best original song for a motion picture at this year's Golden Globes though the prize ultimately went to Billie Eilish and Finneas for their song in the same film.

In Variety's“Behind the Song” series, Dua and producer/co-writer Mark Ronson shared the pair spent days not only writing the“Dance the Night,” but also watching the dance-party scene from the film where it appears.

In fact,“'Barbie' completely took over our lives - we were completely Barb-ified,” Lipa told Variety.

“We were putting post-it notes everywhere, trying to brainstorm what 'Dance the Night' was going to be.”

“We rewrote 'Dance the Night' so many times to match the picture,” Ronson added.

“Like, Dua was literally coming up with lyrics - When Margo does that come-hither thing with her fingers [in the scene], that's when I want to sing 'Come along for the ride,' We actually engineered that song almost like a score.”

Shortly after releasing“Houdini,” Lipa announced the incoming release of her new single“Training Season,” slated for Feb. 15. This is all leading up to the debut of her third album, which has yet to receive a release date.

“Honestly, it hit me so quick - the intensity of everyone's reaction,” Dua said of“Houdini” at while speaking on the red carpet at Variety's Power of Women event.

“It's amazing. It's definitely the biggest reaction I've ever gotten from anything I've ever done. I'm just really happy and ready to start this next chapter.”

