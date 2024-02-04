The Video Recipes With Celebrity Chef Luca Ciano And Provolone Valpadana PDO Are Online

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CREMONA, LOMBARDIA, ITALIA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the social properties of the 'Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe' project, three video clips of the TV chef dealing with the depth of character and versatility of the PDO cheese

– The collaboration between Luca Ciano and Provolone Valpadana PDO continues successfully. The video recipes starring the acclaimed television chef and the Made in Europe dairy excellence are currently online on the social channels of the 'Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe' project.

The culinary events show Luca Ciano smiling and busy experimenting with appetizing recipes that bring out the depth of character and gastronomic versatility of their main ingredient: Provolone Valpadana PDO.

The video clips show, with the aid of subtitles, all the main steps in preparing three exclusive recipes: the first consists of the preparation of Buckwheat & Provolone Valpadana PDO 'mild' fritters, radicchio and toasted hazelnut salad, Saba dressing. In the second video, the chef tries his hand at Grilled Provolone Valpadana PDO 'strong', Pancetta wrapped with blueberries & mixed leaves. We could not miss the proposal of a first course such as Fresh Tagliatelle with courgette flowers, Provolone Valpadana PDO 'mild' fondue, toasted herbs & lemon breadcrumbs, shaved Provolone Valpadana PDO, aged balsamic vinegar.

Increasingly known and appreciated by the Australian market, today the cheese with the seal of quality enters all kitchens thanks to the valuable suggestions and gourmet proposals of a chef who has been able to interpret its mild and strong character and eclecticism in a variety of recipes.

This activity therefore seals an internationalisation process that began in 2021 and has enabled the Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana, thanks also to Luca Ciano's culinary skills and great charisma, to bring foodies, restaurateurs, and students closer together.

In the past year alone, the acclaimed chef and Provolone Valpadana PDO have shared a busy programme of initiatives: showcooking at Sydney's Fine Food, masterclasses at the

William Angliss Institute in Sydney and Melbourne as well as workshops at some of Sydney's best restaurants.

The three video clips are currently online on the social properties - Instagram, Facebook and Youtube - of the 'Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe' project, promoted by the Protection Consortium and co-financed by the European Commission, with the aim of increasing awareness and consumption of the PDO cheese in Australia.

