Bright, Shining Promise Of China's Solar Revolution

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo

Here comes the sun, and I say

It's alright

– The Beatles

In 2023, China showed its cards, delivering one of the most thrilling industrial-technological achievements in decades. A long time in the making, the jaw-dropping display portends many years of even more extraordinary performances and an economy on the verge of utter transformation.

Of course, most media and analysts in the West, in their sublime oblivion, missed it and kicked off 2024 by busily adjusting down China's reported 5.2% GDP growth based on some“feelzy” proprietary methodology. These are the same people who spent 2023 being shocked... shocked!...by China's surging car exports.

So what exactly did China do in 2023? It added over 200 GW of solar generating capacity and 300 GW of solar manufacturing capacity. China also made significant strides in wind and nuclear power but let's put those aside – in time, they will be rounding errors.

According to a detailed study by Lauri Myllyvirta of CarbonBrief, clean energy industries accounted for 40% of China's GDP growth in 2023. While China's electric vehicle (EV) revolution captivated the world, the consumer-facing segment is only one, and perhaps the least important leg of the“new three” – solar, batteries and EVs – which will transform China's economy in the coming decades.



In September 2020, President Xi Jinping announced that China's CO2 emissions will peak before 2030 and the country would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Wind and solar will play a big role with a targeted 2030 generating capacity of 1,200 GW. Coal use is expected to peak in 2025 and be phased out over time.





China will hit 1,200 GW of wind/solar generating capacity sometime this year – over six years ahead of schedule. Largely because of China's surging solar supply chain, participants at the United Nation's COP28 Conference agreed to triple renewable energy output by 2030.

Renewable energy estimates for China in 2030 are now all over the map from 2,400 GW of capacity (tripling that of year-end 2023) to 3,300 from Goldman Sachs to 5,000 GW by prolific X (Twitter) analysts Glenn Luk and TP Huang. The precise number in 2030, on the exponential portion of the s-curve, really doesn't matter – what matters is where China plateaus.

Assuming Goldman Sachs' 3,300 GW estimate and a utilization factor of 15%, renewables can generate 75% of the electricity produced by coal in 2023. At 5,000 GW, it's 114%. The ultimate plateau of usable solar power is expected to be higher – perhaps much, much higher – given rapidly advancing storage technology and new industries that can piggyback on transformed energy economics.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), prices for solar photovoltaic (PV) modules declined by almost 50% year-on-year in 2023. Global PV manufacturing capacity has tripled since 2021, driven almost entirely by China.

By the end of 2024, global manufacturing capacity for PV modules will increase another 40% to 1,100 GW, with China maintaining an 80-95% share (depending on the manufacturing segment) of the supply chain.

The sudden acceleration of China's clean energy plan demonstrates China's strategic flexibility. When the 2030 renewables target was set in 2020, nobody knew precisely how energy technology and economics would shake out. China had bets placed across the board – wind, solar, nuclear, storage, EVs.