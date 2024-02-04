Ukrainian Forces Destroy 924 Pieces Of Russian Military Hardware Over Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 6,640 Russian invaders and destroyed 924 pieces of enemy equipment and weapons over the past week, including a warplane, a warship, 63 tanks, and 234 artillery systems.

Ukraine's First Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 147 armored fighting vehicles of the Russian army, seven multiple launch rocket systems, three air defense systems, three cruise missiles, 132 drones, 290 vehicles, and 43 pieces of special equipment.

