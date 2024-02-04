Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Graftech International Ltd.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio against GrafTech International Ltd.

("GrafTech") (NYSE: EAF). The action charges GrafTech with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of GrafTech's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, GrafTech's investors have suffered significant losses.

CLASS PERIOD: FEBRUARY 8, 2019 THROUGH AUGUST 3, 2023

DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Before the start of the Class Period, GrafTech had underwent an extensive transformation that was

intended to revamp the company's business and return it to profitability. In public filings with the SEC, the company lauded its "transformation" and claimed that it had emerged from its restructuring with the "most competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities in the industry." The company further represented that GrafTech's facilities were "modern, strategically located and well-maintained," which they claimed would provide the company with efficient growth opportunities following the offering. Key to this purportedly sustainable growth were the company's claims regarding the "more environmentally friendly nature of EAF steelmaking" employed by GrafTech's customers. Defendants continued to represent throughout the Class Period that GrafTech was committed to protecting the environment and acting "proactively" to advance sustainability initiatives.

The truth began to be revealed on September 16, 2022, when GrafTech disclosed that its critical manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico had been shut down by regulators following inspections by the State Attorney's office for the Secretary of Environment and the Ministry of the Environment. The Monterrey facility was responsible for manufacturing 30% of GrafTech's overall graphite electrode output and 100% of its pin stock. Following this news, GrafTech's stock price fell $0.45, or 8.5%, to close at $4.85 on September 19, 2022.

Then, on August 4, 2023, GrafTech issued a press release reporting the company's financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. In the results, GrafTech reported that sales declined 49% compared to the second quarter of 2022 as the company continued to "recover" from the effects of the Monterrey facility shutdown in 2022. As a result of the substantial decline in net sales, GrafTech reported a net loss of $8 million compared to $115 million in net income reported in the second quarter of 2022. On the investor conference call discussing the results, GrafTech attributed the Monterrey suspension as the "key driver" of the underperformance and disclosed that GrafTech's ability to secure customer contracts would continue to be indirectly impacted in the second half of fiscal 2023.

Following this news, GrafTech's stock price fell $1.18 per share, or 22.56%, to close at $4.05 per share on August 4, 2023.

GrafTech investors may, no later than March 25, 2024, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages GrafTech investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against GrafTech,

Porter v. GrafTech International Ltd., et al., Case No.

24-cv-00154, is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

